BREAKING: Two U.S. service members missing during military exercise in Morocco





A serious situation unfolding overseas. The U.S. Africa Command has just confirmed that two American service members participating in African Lion 2026 have been reported missing near the Cap Draa Training Area, close to the city of Tan Tan, Morocco.





Search and rescue operations are reportedly underway. No further details yet on their identity, unit, or the circumstances of their disappearance.

This is a developing story. Keeping hope for a safe recovery. Will update as more is confirmed.