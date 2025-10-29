Tyler Perry Criticized for Donating $100K to Pastor Marvin Winans Who Chastised Black Mom for Not Giving $2K

Tyler Perry Criticized for Donating $100K to Pastor Who Chastised Black Mom for Not Giving $2K

Tyler Perry is facing backlash after donating $100,000 to Bishop Marvin Winans, a pastor in Detroit, Michigan, who went viral for scolding a woman during a church fundraiser for not giving the full $2,000 he requested.

The controversy began when a video showed Winans, 67, calling out church member Roberta McCoy during a “Day of Giving” service at Perfecting Church. Winans had asked members to donate “$1,000 plus $1,000” to help fund a new sanctuary and community programs. When McCoy gave $1,235, he told her, “That ain’t what I asked you to do.”

The clip quickly went viral on social media, with many accusing the pastor of humiliating McCoy in front of the congregation. Critics flooded social media, saying the moment highlighted greed and insensitivity within the church.

Days later, Winans told his congregation that Perry had reached out with a generous donation amid the backlash. “One person called and he said, ‘Tell my name,’” Winans told his congregation on October 26. “He said, ‘Cause I know God is in this.’ Tyler Perry sent $100,000.” The congregation erupted in cheers as he thanked Perry for the contribution.

However, many online were less supportive, as reported by Atlanta Black Star. Some felt Perry’s donation “rewarded bad behavior,” while others argued the money should have gone to McCoy instead. “Maybe Tyler gave it so you would stop taking from people that really can’t afford it,” one Instagram user commented. Another joked, “Tyler must needed a write off for taxes.”

Winans later defended his actions, explaining that he hadn’t intended to embarrass McCoy, saying he was only trying to organize the donation line. McCoy herself defended her pastor, saying, “He absolutely did not rebuke me. There was a correction, not a rebuke.”

Perry, 56, has a long-standing relationship with Winans, who appeared in his 2009 film “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” and in the sitcom “House of Payne.” Known for his philanthropy, Perry has donated millions to charity, disaster relief, and education programs, often crediting his Christian faith for guiding his generosity.

Even so, the $100,000 donation has divided opinions online, with many questioning whether Perry’s good intentions were overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the pastor.