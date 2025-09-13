Tyler Robinson threatended to k!ll himself rather than surrender after being confronted by his father

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, reportedly threatened to k!ll himself rather than surrender to authorities after his father confronted him about the sickening murd£r.

The father recognized his 22-year-old son from photos of the suspected shooter that were released by authorities on Thursday, leading the parent to confront his son when he returned home, sources said.

Robinson fessed up to the horrific sho0ting at Utah Valley University when his dad asked if he pulled the trigger, but originally refused to turn himself in to law enforcement, according to sources.

He told his father he’d rather k!ll himself, leading the parent to convince his son to speak with their youth minister, who also works with the US Marshals Service fugitive task force, sources said.

The minister then called a deputy with the federal agency, and the FBI took Robinson into custody on Thursday evening, sources said.

Robinson, a former student at Utah Valley, has been arrested on aggravated murd£r charges. It’s believed he acted alone.

During the authorities’ hunt for Robinson, investigators spoke to his roommate and saw a trove of Discord messages from the alleged murd£rer to him after the sho0ting.

Some messages told the roommate to retrieve a rifle and said where it could be found in a darkly colored wrapped towel, along a wooded area near the school’s campus, law enforcement said.

Another message from Robinson stated that he changed his clothes after the gunfire, according to Cox.

Robinson had expressed his disdain for Kirk in the day leading up to the shooting, claiming the conservative, a married father of two, was “full of hate,” officials said.