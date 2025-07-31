Tyrese Gibson faces jail threat as ex-wife accuses him of owing nearly $500K in legal fees

Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife, Samantha Gibson, is pushing for the singer and actor to be jailed following claims that he has refused to pay nearly half a million dollars in legal fees tied to their divorce.

According to court documents filed on Friday, July 25, Samantha accused the Fast & Furious star of deliberately ignoring a court order requiring him to pay $399,512 in attorney fees — an amount that has now grown to $492,651 due to interest.

“Mr. Gibson has the ability to pay the court-ordered attorney’s fees and accrued interest and chooses to ignore the court’s order,” Samantha wrote in her complaint, describing it as a “blatant disregard” for the court’s judgment.

According to Billboard, she is now asking the court to find Tyrese in criminal contempt and sentence him to 20 days behind bars as punishment for the continued non-payment.

The former couple, who ended their marriage in 2020, finalized their divorce in 2023. As part of the ruling, the judge directed Tyrese to pay a total of $399K in legal bills — including $217,731 to The Gleklen Law Firm and $181,421 to Bloom Lines Alexander.

But since then, things have been anything but smooth. Last year, Tyrese was briefly taken into custody for failing to pay child support. Shortly after, one of the law firms filed for a lien on his Atlanta property over the unpaid debt.

The latest legal move, according to Samantha’s legal team, is aimed at forcing him to settle the long-standing obligation.