Tyron Giles: Teenager Declared Missing Releases Diss Track Aimed At His Grandma

Tyron Giles, 15, went missing a few days ago, according to his grandmother, who reported to the Columbus, Georgia, Police Department last week.

Although Giles’ grandma wasn’t sure of the adolescent’s location, he was last reported to be in the Oakland Park neighborhood.

He was reunited with his grandmother, but he wasn’t pleased with the hoopla surrounding his whereabouts.

Rather than a “Thank You” card or helping her with groceries, Tyron Giles decided to drop a diss track against her, and the vulgarity of it is absolutely absurd.

The diss song started out as: “I just been chillin’, livin’ like this h** cappin’/or not missin’”

However, it appears that his family did not appreciate the way he treated his grandma, and one of his relatives is rumored to have voiced his disapproval.

They talked about how his life was significantly better with his grandma -who had main custody over him and his three siblings- than it would have been with his father.

Who barely occasionally helps out financially, or his absent mother. The relative also stated that.

“This young man has always been challenging, but since my mother’s stroke in August of 2022, he has really lost his mind. After Easter, he fled because my mother would not allow him to be an adult and host young females for sleepovers.

Tyron Giles is said to have surrounded himself with the wrong people and activities but he is rather more worried about gaining influence online by disrespecting his grandmother.

The relative went on to say that: “It doesn’t matter how well these kids are raised or cared for, or whether their parents are present and actively involved. These kids are just out of order. They don’t really know what it is to be mature; they just want to be grown up and do what they want to do. They include Tyron Giles, his siblings, and, presumably, all youths in this era. Please ignore his antics; he’s simply out here pursuing clout. I never imagined that I would be having one of these discussions online, yet here we are”.

However, on the diss track, the Columbus Police Department has not yet made any comments.