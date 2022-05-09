Two-time boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has called on Manchester United players to retire following their humiliating 4-0 loss to Brighton.

On Saturday, May 7, Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton to compound the woes of the Old Trafford club.

The victory never looked in doubt as United barely disturbed Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez until the result and three points were secure for Brighton.

Now, Boxing icon, Tyson Fury, who is also a Manchester United fan, has given a scathing review of the game .

In a short clip uploaded to his Instagram story, Fury bemoaned: “I tell you what, never mind the Gypsy King retiring, what do you say United why don’t they f retire – get off!”