U.S. Advances Nuclear Modernization with $4.6 Billion Sentinel ICBM Funding



The United States has approved $4.6 billion in funding for the development and procurement of the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a next-generation system designed to replace the aging Minuteman III nuclear missile fleet, according to Army Recognition.





The Sentinel program represents a critical modernization effort for the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad, replacing a missile system that has been in service since the 1970s. The current Minuteman III arsenal includes roughly 400 deployed missiles across multiple U.S. states and is considered increasingly outdated after more than five decades of operation.





The new Sentinel ICBM, developed by Northrop Grumman, is designed with advanced propulsion, improved accuracy, and modern digital architecture, enabling greater flexibility and long-term sustainability. It will also involve the construction of entirely new launch infrastructure rather than relying on legacy Cold War-era silos.





According to available program details, the U.S. plans to acquire hundreds of Sentinel missiles to fully replace the existing Minuteman III force while maintaining continuous nuclear deterrence. The system is expected to enter operational service in the early 2030s, although the program has faced cost growth and schedule adjustments during development.





This investment highlights Washington’s continued focus on modernizing its strategic nuclear capabilities amid evolving global security dynamics, ensuring the long-term credibility of its deterrence posture.



Source: Army Recognition