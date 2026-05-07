U.S aircraft disappears near Strait of Hormuz after emergency signal



An American KC-135 Stratotanker reportedly transmitted a “7700” emergency code while flying over the Persian Gulf before disappearing from public radar tracking systems.





Flight data showed the aircraft operating near the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly departing from a U.S. military base in the United Arab Emirates. The tanker was later seen turning toward Qatar before vanishing from tracking platforms.





The U.S. military has not confirmed whether the aircraft suffered a crash, hostile action, or technical failure.





The development comes amid growing tensions in the region and follows recent American aircraft losses, including reports involving an MQ-4C Triton drone. Reports further claim the United States has lost two hundred billion dollars worth of military equipment since February.



#M21News