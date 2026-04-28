U.S. Allocates $102 Billion to Expand Air Power for Deep Strike and Air Superiority Missions



The United States is moving forward with a major $102 billion investment plan aimed at strengthening its air power capabilities, with a focus on deep strike operations and maintaining air superiority against near-peer competitors such as China and Russia.





According to Army Recognition, the funding initiative supports the development and procurement of advanced platforms, including next-generation fighter aircraft, long-range strike systems, and enhanced aerial support assets. The plan reflects a broader strategic shift toward preparing for high-intensity, technologically advanced conflicts.





A key priority within this investment is the improvement of long-range precision strike capabilities, allowing U.S. forces to operate effectively in contested environments. Additionally, the program emphasizes modernization of existing fleets, integration of advanced sensors, and improved interoperability across air and joint forces.





The initiative also aligns with evolving U.S. defense doctrine, which increasingly focuses on deterrence and readiness in the Indo-Pacific and European theaters. Analysts note that such investments are intended to maintain a technological edge and operational flexibility in future conflicts.



Source: Army Recognition