U.S. and Israel Launch Airstrikes on IRGC Missile Site, Toxic Orange Plume Rises Over Central Iran





Latest reports indicate that U.S. and Israeli forces have launched coordinated airstrikes targeting an IRGC missile base located behind Kuhistan Park in Yazd province, central Iran—marking a deep-strike operation into the country’s interior.





Powerful explosions were reported across the area, with visuals confirming a thick orange toxic plume rising into the sky. The cloud has been identified as nitrogen dioxide, resulting from the detonation and leakage of oxidizer compounds used in liquid-fueled missiles, specifically red fuming nitric acid.





The presence of this chemical suggests the strike penetrated critical underground facilities likely missile storage depots or fuel processing sites. Continued secondary explosions indicate a chain reaction within stored munitions or fuel reserves buried beneath mountainous terrain.





Red fuming nitric acid is highly corrosive and poses severe respiratory risks, especially for those located downwind. The nature of the blast indicates a successful breach of hardened defensive layers, pointing to a direct hit on strategic missile infrastructure.





The strike marks a significant escalation, as operations now reach deep into Iranian territory raising concerns of a broader and more dangerous phase of conflict.