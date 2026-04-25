KAVINDELE, MUMBA MAKE SUBMISSIONS ON BENEFITS OF FORMER PRESIDENTS AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENTS BILL



FORMER Vice President, Enock Kavindele has backed the current law, which restricts former Presidents and Vice Presidents from participating in active politics, noting that former Heads of State should play a statesman role





Mr Kavindele said this when he made his submission on the Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice Presidents Bill of 2026, to the Parliamentary Committee on Cabinet Affairs, in Lusaka.





He has also submitted that houses for former Presidents and Vice Presidents should be constructed in a central place and owned by the government.





Mr Kavindele added that government can maintain ownership once the former leaders and spouses die or when their children are all past the age of 21.





He has noted that former leaders should, however, be supported with transport and finances to enable them to manage utility bills.





“I support the recommendation to provide transport and a driver for former Vice Presidents. I believe from the 50 percent salaries, they should be able to pay for their own fuel,” he said.





And Former Vice President, Nevers Mumba has commended the government for introducing the Bill, stating that it demonstrates a commitment to dignity, order and recognition of national service.



Zanis