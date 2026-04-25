TONSE ALLIANCE CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT OVER HANDLING OF FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S REMAINS



Copperbelt Youth Information and Publicity Secretary for the Tonse Alliance, Humphrey Kabwe, has strongly condemned the government over its handling of the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Mr. Kabwe alleges that the government proceeded to remove the late president’s body from the morgue and conduct a postmortem without the consent of the widow, Esther Lungu, or other family members.





He described the move as unacceptable, accusing authorities of mistreating the bereaved family instead of ensuring that the late former head of state is accorded a dignified burial.





Mr. Kabwe further stated that the manner in which the funeral arrangements are being handled is, in his words, shameful and reflects poorly on the country’s leadership.





He has since called on Zambians to remain vigilant and to uphold the country’s values of respect, dignity, and unity, while also urging citizens to pray for Mrs. Lungu during what he termed a difficult period.





Mr. Kabwe emphasized the need for leadership that upholds Zambia’s long-standing cultural and humanitarian values on the international stage.



Roanfm Newsroom