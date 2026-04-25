I’LL MAKE SURE MUNG’ANDU LOSES HIS SEAT FOR SUPPORTING HH – JEAN KAPATA

I’LL MAKE SURE MUNG’ANDU LOSES HIS SEAT FOR SUPPORTING HH – KAPATA



FORMER Lands Minister Jean Kapata says she will de-campaign and ensure that Davison Mung’andu loses his seat in his constituency for supporting President Hakainde Hichilema.





Recently, Mung’andu, who is Chama South PF MP, said only a mad person would not support President Hichilema on CDF.



But in an interview, Wednesday, Kapata said Mung’andu ought to be ashamed of himself for saying only a mad person would not support President Hichilema, adding that he was demeaning the Zambian people who voted for him.





“That’s an insult to Zambians and spitting directly in people’s faces. And I am challenging him, let him stand on UPND, let’s see if he will get back [his seat]. We are telling the people of Chama North, today you cannot be a leader who comes and praises PF, wins an election, goes there, changes his mind, joins another party. Even in 2031 he will still ditch UPND and go to the party that is in control. So I think that is a spit in the face of Zambians and he ought to be ashamed of himself by saying that.





Zambia is a democratic country and such words are just destroying democracy. If he has gone to UPND, let him just go and stand on UPND without demeaning the people of Zambia who voted for him. I am calling for people in Chama North not to vote for him, he is just interested in politics of the belly, he has no shame,” said Kapata.





“[Such people] don’t get into leadership to develop the country, they get into it for themselves. And what has he done in Chama even if there is that CDF? Let him show the people of Chama what he has done. Let him show what he has done. I am sure [he has] nothing to show the people. He has nothing. Kick him out. I am calling upon the people in that constituency to make sure that they kick him out. Whatever the situation is, we will make sure he doesn’t win. We will go into his constituency and make sure he falls”.



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