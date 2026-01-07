BREAKING: U.S. BACKS SECURITY GUARANTEES FOR UKRAINE FOR THE FIRST TIME





For the first time ever, the U.S. is formally backing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, a move that basically tells Russia: you’re not winning this, now or later.





Announced at a summit in Paris with Ukraine’s European allies, think of it as the West putting a permanent security down payment on Ukraine’s future with military training, intel support, long-term weapons deals, and real deterrence.





The U.S. has officially entered a binding commitment to support the Zelensky if Russia attacks again.





After months of stalled U.S. aid, congressional drama, and war fatigue, this changes the tone: Washington’s not just helping Ukraine now, it’s pledging to defend it in the years ahead.





U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff, who has led talks with Russia, said after the summit that Trump “strongly stands behind security protocols.”





These guarantees are more than just symbolism, as they lock in Western alignment, tie Ukraine’s fate to U.S. and EU interests, and make clear that cutting Ukraine loose is no longer an option.



But for the Kremlin? It’s a geopolitical slap in the face.



Source: NBC News