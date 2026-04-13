BREAKING: U.S. Begins Maritime Blockade of Iranian Ports



The United States military is set to launch a full maritime blockade targeting Iran, marking a major escalation in the ongoing conflict.





According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces will begin blocking all ships entering or leaving Iranian ports starting Monday at 10 a.m. ET.

This means any vessel attempting to dock in or depart from Iran will be intercepted, regardless of nationality.





However, ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations will not be stopped, indicating the blockade is specifically aimed at isolating Iran rather than shutting down global shipping routes entirely.





The move follows stalled diplomatic efforts and signals a shift toward economic and logistical pressure on Tehran.





A blockade of this scale is considered a significant military action, with the potential to disrupt Iran’s trade, energy exports, and supply chains.





With tensions already high, the operation raises the risk of retaliation and further escalation across the region, particularly around one of the world’s most critical oil corridors.