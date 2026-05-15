U.S. delegation in China is under strict “digital lockdown.” The entire U.S. delegation, led by President Trump, has left their personal smartphones, laptops, and tablets at home.

Instead, officials, aides, and Secret Service personnel are using specially issued “clean” or burner devices with heavily restricted functionality and limited data access.

U.S. federal guidelines strictly prohibit plugging any equipment into unknown USB ports or local charging stations due to the high risk of malware or data theft. Only verified government chargers and power banks are permitted.

American officials are operating on the assumption that every Wi-Fi network and electronic device in China is potentially compromised.

These extreme digital hygiene measures apply not only to government officials but also to the CEOs of major American corporations accompanying Trump. China’s embassy spokesman, Liu Pengyu, has rejected all accusations of cyber espionage.