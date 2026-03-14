U.S. Deploying USS Tripoli Amphibious Strike Group and Marine Expeditionary Unit to the Middle East





The United States is reinforcing its military posture in the Middle East as the Pentagon has approved the deployment of elements of the USS Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit following a request from U.S. Central Command.





According to multiple reports citing U.S. officials, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the movement of part of the Tripoli Amphibious Strike Group currently forward deployed in Japan. The force includes the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, which is capable of operating F-35B stealth fighter jets alongside helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft.





The deployment will add a significant expeditionary capability to U.S. forces already present in the region. A Marine Expeditionary Unit typically consists of around 2,000 Marines supported by aviation, logistics, and armored elements, designed to conduct rapid response operations ranging from amphibious assaults and air operations to evacuations and maritime security missions.





U.S. officials also indicated that two ships from the Tripoli Amphibious Strike Group are moving toward the Middle East. The movement comes amid heightened tensions across the region and growing concerns over security around critical maritime routes.





Separately, the Pentagon is also reviewing a proposal from CENTCOM to deploy two additional U.S. Navy destroyers to help escort commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies.





The deployment underscores Washington’s effort to strengthen its military presence and maintain operational flexibility in the Middle East during a period of escalating regional instability.



Source: The Wall Street Journal, USNI News, Military Times