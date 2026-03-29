U.S. E-3G “Sentry” AWACS Reportedly Destroyed in Iranian Strike on Saudi Air Base





Emerging imagery appears to show the near-total destruction of a U.S. Air Force E-3G “Sentry” Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft following an الإيراني missile and drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.





The aircraft, tail number 81-0005 from the 552nd Air Control Wing based at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is estimated to be worth up to $870 million after upgrades. Initial assessments suggest the strike may have targeted the rear section of the aircraft a critical area housing the rotating radar dome and key systems, including the AN/APY-2 surveillance radar.



If confirmed, the damage would represent a significant loss of high-value airborne command and surveillance capability, as the E-3G platform plays a central role in coordinating air operations and tracking threats across large distances.





Separate reports indicate the strike involved precision targeting, raising questions among analysts about the level of intelligence support behind the operation. Some assessments point to the possibility of enhanced targeting data, though no official confirmation has been provided.





The incident underscores a potential shift toward more accurate, high-impact strikes against strategic military assets, signaling evolving capabilities and increasing complexity in the conflict environment.