U.S EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA URGES CALM OVER POTENTIAL TRAVEL BAN
THE United States Embassy in Zambia has urged Zambians not to panic over reports that the country may be included among nations facing potential travel restrictions to the U.S.
U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer Phil Dimon says the decision, linked to ongoing reviews by the U.S. government under a policy initiated by the Trump administration, would not take immediate effect and is still subject to diplomatic engagements.
Responding to a Phoenix News press query, Mr. Dimon explains that the U.S. government regularly assesses foreign countries based on their national security cooperation, information-sharing and identity management practices, exploitation of the U.S. visa system, including visa overstays, and their willingness to facilitate the repatriation of nationals who are subject to removal.
He says diplomatic discussions are underway with affected countries, including Zambia, to address the identified issues, meant to protect U.S. national security and interests, while the countries identified as potential concerns have considerable time to take corrective action.
He adds that the U.S. government is constantly reevaluating its policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow laws, with the aim to work with governments and not punish them.
PN
The American government should stop trying to pit us against itself. When we sought to engage them they put government on “full blast” and now want to force us to the table through “dilpomatic engagements” on what?
If a Zambian in America has broken the law, deport them. Arrest them and let them be subject to whatever American law they have broken. The Zambian government is not subject when American visas are being issued by the Embassy? If their flaws in our systems engage us. But remember those changes such a biometrics are costly, and capturing biometric doesnt happen overnight. It takes time and money. In the meantime the American government is holding Zambians ransome with its aid.
Let those that need to travel yo America, let them jump through the hoops that the Americans want. For the average Zambian, America is not a priorty. The average Zambian is trying to deal with the basics.
Zambia over the years and recently has become a regional hub for military and instead America is treating the way you treat “thugs” and not co-operating partner. That is unfortunate. Bullying other who have worked with you and calling for diplomatic engagement for visa is holding a nation another ransome. America should not turn others into their footstool through such kind of diplomacy.
