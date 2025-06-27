U.S EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA URGES CALM OVER POTENTIAL TRAVEL BAN





THE United States Embassy in Zambia has urged Zambians not to panic over reports that the country may be included among nations facing potential travel restrictions to the U.S.





U.S. Embassy Public Affairs Officer Phil Dimon says the decision, linked to ongoing reviews by the U.S. government under a policy initiated by the Trump administration, would not take immediate effect and is still subject to diplomatic engagements.





Responding to a Phoenix News press query, Mr. Dimon explains that the U.S. government regularly assesses foreign countries based on their national security cooperation, information-sharing and identity management practices, exploitation of the U.S. visa system, including visa overstays, and their willingness to facilitate the repatriation of nationals who are subject to removal.





He says diplomatic discussions are underway with affected countries, including Zambia, to address the identified issues, meant to protect U.S. national security and interests, while the countries identified as potential concerns have considerable time to take corrective action.





He adds that the U.S. government is constantly reevaluating its policies to ensure the safety of Americans and that foreign nationals follow laws, with the aim to work with governments and not punish them.



PN