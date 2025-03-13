U.S Freezes Assets Of Swedish Gang Linked To Iranian Government

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned the Foxtrot Network, a transnational criminal organisation based in Sweden, along with its fugitive leader, Rawa Majid.

The gang, which orchestrated an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on behalf of the Iranian government in January 2024, has reportedly continued to be involved in drug trafficking and violent crimes, including attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets in Europe.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said the sanctions are in line with enforcement of U.S. National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, aimed at disrupting and degrading Iran’s ability to sustain its destructive actions.

“Iran’s brazen use of transnational criminal organizations and narcotics traffickers underscores the regime’s attempts to achieve its aims through any means, with no regard for the cost to communities across Europe,” Bessent said.

“Treasury, alongside our U.S. government and international partners, will continue to hold accountable those who seek to further Iran’s thuggish and destabilizing agenda,” he added.

OFAC accused Iran of relying on criminal organisations, using members of the group as mercenaries to carry out its external operations.

OFAC also alleged that Iran used criminal groups to assassinate its opposition leaders, as demonstrated by the operations of Iranian narcotics trafficker Naji Ibrahim Sharifi-Zindashti, who it sanctioned in January 2024.

According to OFAC, Rawa Majid has worked directly with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), which had previously been sanctioned by both OFAC and the U.S. State Department. Majid also faces multiple charges in Sweden related to narcotics and firearms trafficking.

The department said “As a result of these sanctions, all property and financial assets of the designated individuals within the U.S. or under U.S. jurisdiction are frozen, and U.S. persons are prohibited from conducting transactions with them. Additionally, any entities owned 50% or more by sanctioned individuals are also blocked.

“Violations of these sanctions could result in civil or criminal penalties for U.S. persons. Non-U.S. individuals and entities are also prohibited from assisting or enabling transactions that would lead to a violation of these sanctions,” they said.

OFAC stressed that its sanctions are designed to drive behavioural change, stating, “The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish but to bring about a positive change in behaviour.” Individuals or entities seeking removal from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List can apply through OFAC’s established review process.

Reacting to the sanctions in a post on X, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was necessary to keep America and its partners safe.

“The U.S. government is sanctioning the Foxtrot Network, a transnational criminal organisation with ties to the Iranian regime. Foxtrot has engaged in drug and arms trafficking and antisemitic attacks in Europe. This sanction makes us and our partners safer as the U.S. holds accountable those who advance Iran’s destabilising agenda,” Rubio said.