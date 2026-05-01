️🇺🇸🇨🇳 U.S. General Warns: China Has Become America’s Military Equal, And Is Preparing For War





U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Commandant Lt. Gen. warned that China is no longer just a “near-peer competitor,” but a true military peer to the United States across nearly every front.





Speaking at the Modern Day Marine Expo 2026, Sklenka said the U.S. must stop underestimating Beijing’s capabilities.





According to him:



✅ China’s shipbuilding capacity is around 230 times greater than America’s

✅ Beijing is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal

✅ China is advancing “smart warfare” with AI and drone swarms

✅ Future attacks may begin with cyberwarfare and infrastructure sabotage before missiles are launched





Sklenka warned that if Iran was able to pressure U.S. forces in the Middle East, a war with China would be “far more destructive.”





He added that U.S. military bases can no longer be treated as safe zones:



“We will not only fight from our bases, in many cases, we will fight to defend them.”