U.S. Gives Zambia 60 Days to Address Key Concerns or Face Travel Restrictions-minister of foreign affairs

GOVT REVIEWING U.S. TRAVEL BAN RISK – HAIMBE



Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe has disclosed that Zambia risks being placed on a United States travel restriction list due to concerns over passport security, immigration enforcement, and weaknesses in information sharing.





Speaking in Parliament, Mr Haimbe outlined that the U.S. government raised three key issues, the integrity and security of Zambia’s travel documents, challenges in removing Zambian nationals living irregularly in the U.S., and inadequate intergovernmental cooperation on identity verification and repatriation matters.





He warned that, if implemented, the travel ban could result in restricted access to the U.S. for Zambians, disruption of bilateral programs, economic uncertainty, separation of diaspora families, and potential damage to Zambia’s international reputation and investor confidence.





To avert the risk, the Zambian government has initiated a coordinated, multi-sectoral response. This includes a comprehensive review of passport issuance systems by the Ministry of Home Affairs, enhanced cooperation on immigration enforcement, and increased diplomatic engagement through Zambia’s Mission in Washington, D.C.





On 24th June 2025, Minister Haimbe held a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador and senior American officials. The two sides agreed on a range of joint measures, including regular consultative engagements, data-sharing on visa overstayers, fast-tracking of extradition requests, and U.S. technical support to improve the security features of Zambian identity documents.





Assuring the nation, Mr. Haimbe emphasized that meaningful progress is already underway and that government is working within the 60-day review period set by U.S. authorities.





Meanwhile, Mr. Haimbe also updated Parliament on the recent visit by United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Ms Irene Khan, who was in Zambia from 20th to 31st January 2025.





Ms Khan commended Zambia’s democratic progress, citing the enactment of the Access to Information Act and the repeal of the law criminalizing defamation of the President. However, she also raised concerns over the need to amend the Public Order and State Security Acts, ensure media independence, and tackle the rise in online abuse.





The Minister says government has welcomed the UN report and reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the recommendations in order to strengthen human rights and democratic governance ahead of the 2026 general elections.



Diamond TV