nato may cancel annual summits to avoid trump clashes in final term



NATO is reportedly considering scrapping its annual summit tradition to avoid escalating tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.





Diplomatic sources say the move is aimed at reducing direct confrontations, especially ahead of the 2028 election year—Trump’s final term.





Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO allies over defense spending and lack of military support, including in the Iran conflict.





He has even questioned the future of collective defense commitments (Article 5), raising concerns over U.S. commitment to the alliance.





While this year’s summit in Ankara will proceed, it is expected to unfold under intense pressure and internal divisions.





The debate signals growing uncertainty over NATO unity, as allies brace for a potential shift in U.S. leadership strategy.