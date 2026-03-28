Breaking News : U.S. Intelligence Assesses Only One-Third of Iran’s Missile Arsenal Confirmed Destroyed After Nearly One Month of U.S.-Israeli Campaign





WASHINGTON — Despite sustained U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, American intelligence can confirm with high certainty the destruction of only about one-third of Iran’s pre-war ballistic missile and drone arsenal, according to multiple sources familiar with the latest assessments.





The status of another third remains unclear, with officials believing many of those missiles were likely damaged, destroyed, or buried deep in hardened underground tunnels and bunkers. Iran is assessed to retain a significant remaining inventory, and may be able to recover or restore some of the affected weapons once active fighting subsides. A similar picture applies to Iran’s drone capabilities.





This Reuters exclusive, published on March 27, 2026, and corroborated by outlets including The Times of Israel, NPR, CNBC, Middle East Eye, and Times of India, provides the clearest internal U.S. snapshot yet of the campaign’s impact as it approaches the one-month mark.





Israeli officials have separately reported neutralizing a large share of Iran’s mobile missile launchers estimates suggest around 60-70% of known launch capacity which has impaired Iran’s ability to conduct large-scale barrages. Strikes have also targeted production facilities, storage sites, and supporting infrastructure.





However, the intelligence highlights the challenges of fully degrading a dispersed, underground-reliant missile program in a relatively short timeframe. Iran has continued limited missile and drone launches during the conflict, though at reduced volumes compared to initial phases.





The assessment contrasts with more optimistic public statements from the Trump administration regarding the extent of damage to Iran’s missile capabilities.

Source: Reuters