NEW REPORT: U.S. intelligence assessments directly contradict Donald Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s military has been “decimated.”





According to classified assessments obtained by The New York Times, Iran has restored operational access to 30 of its 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz and retains roughly 70% of its mobile missile launchers and missile stockpile. Intelligence officials also assess that about 90% of Iran’s underground missile facilities are now partially or fully operational.





That means Iran remains fully capable of threatening U.S. warships and global oil shipments through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.





The report also reveals that the United States burned through enormous amounts of munitions during the conflict, including more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles and 1,300 Patriot interceptors—stockpiles that could take years to replenish.





Trump told Americans Iran had “nothing left in a military sense.”



U.S. intelligence says otherwise.



Once again, Trump’s public bravado appears wildly disconnected from reality.