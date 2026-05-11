The U.S.-Iran standoff is now increasingly being viewed as a near full-scale combat readiness situation as both sides continue expanding military deployments and strategic weapons positioning across the region





Following President Donald Trump rejecting Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal, Tehran reportedly raised military alert levels and intensified warnings toward Washington





The United States is continuing to strengthen regional pressure operations and deploy additional heavy military assets, while Iran is emphasizing its underground weapons infrastructure and hardened missile facilities often described by analysts as “underground cities”





Iranian officials also warned that Tehran still possesses “surprising options” if tensions continue escalating — remarks that analysts believe may refer to advanced or previously undisclosed military capabilities not yet seen in open conflict





Regional observers warn the situation is becoming increasingly volatile as both sides continue signaling readiness for a broader confrontation