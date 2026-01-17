U.S. ISSUES SECURITY WARNING FOR CITIZENS IN UGANDA AFTER ELECTION TENSIONS





#SDN 16 January 2026



KAMPALA – The United States has issued a security warning for its citizens in Uganda following heightened tensions after the country held presidential elections on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with official results still pending.





In a security notice released on Friday, January 16, the U.S. Embassy in Uganda cautioned American citizens after reports that security forces deployed teargas and fired shots into the air to disperse gatherings in various parts of the country.





The embassy said the security situation remains fluid and advised U.S. citizens to exercise enhanced caution, avoid large crowds, and closely monitor local developments as vote tallying continues across the country.