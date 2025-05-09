U.S LOSES FAITH IN ZAMBIA’s ANTI-CORRUPTION FIGHT



…as Luzendi questions why there are no prosecutions, resignations, or visible political will to tackle the issue





Lusaka… Friday May 9, 2025 —The United States government has suspended K1.4 billion in health sector funding to Zambia, citing persistent corruption concerns within the UPND administration.



The announcement was made publicly during a live press briefing yesterday by U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, and has since sparked widespread public outcry and debate.





According to Ambassador Gonzales, the decision to withdraw the funds was not related to financial constraints or a change in foreign policy, but was instead a direct response to the Zambian government’s failure to address corruption allegations meaningfully over the past several years.



The U.S. embassy, he said, had made consistent efforts to collaborate with Zambian authorities on the matter, but those efforts yielded little progress.





In reaction to the suspension, Socialist Party member and activist Thompson Luzendi strongly criticized the UPND government, condemning it for betraying the public trust.





He stated that the ruling party, which campaigned on a platform of transparency and accountability, had instead demonstrated reluctance to confront graft within its ranks.





Mr. Luzendi contended that while public health institutions across the country continue to struggle with medicine shortages, staff deficits, and overstretched resources, the UPND leadership had failed to act against individuals implicated in corruption.



He further questioned why there had been no prosecutions, resignations, or visible political will to tackle the issue, despite repeated warnings from the international community and local oversight bodies such as the Auditor General and the Financial Intelligence Centre.





He accused the government of prioritizing public relations over governance, stating that many Zambians were disillusioned by the lack of accountability.



“This is no longer a political issue—it is a national crisis,” Mr. Luzendi said, emphasizing that the loss of the $50 million in funding could have provided critical support such as antiretroviral drugs, maternity ward infrastructure, and healthcare worker training.





He urged President Hakainde Hichilema to take decisive action by dismissing those implicated in corruption, initiating independent investigations, and restoring the Anti-Corruption Commission’s independence.





“This is about governance, morality, and justice,” Mr. Luzendi added. “If the UPND cannot fight corruption, it has no business leading a country in crisis. The people of Zambia deserve better.”