U.S. maintains two carrier strike groups near Hormuz



The United States continues to project pressure on Iran, maintaining two aircraft carriers in the region despite recent rotations.





The USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) has arrived to take over operations, while the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) remains deployed under Fifth Fleet command.





The sustained presence underscores ongoing efforts to monitor and secure the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions.





At its peak, three carriers were positioned in the region — now reduced, but still signaling strong deterrence.