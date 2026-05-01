U.S. Marines Raid wrong ship in Iran War blunder



The United States military boarded a commercial vessel in the Arabian Sea during enforcement of its blockade on Iran, only to release it after finding no violations.





U.S. Marines fast-roped onto the container ship M/V Blue Star III on April 28, 2026, suspecting it was heading toward Iran in breach of sanctions.





However, after a full search, United States Central Command confirmed the vessel was traveling from Pakistan to Oman and had no links to Iran.





The ship was cleared and allowed to continue its journey, marking the first known case of a vessel being boarded and released during the ongoing blockade.





The incident raises questions about the accuracy of intelligence and the risks of escalating tensions in already volatile waters.