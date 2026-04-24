🚨 BREAKING: U.S. Moves to Reclassify Medical Marijuana



The administration of Donald Trump has reclassified medical marijuana under federal law.





Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order shifting marijuana from Schedule I—a category for substances with no accepted medical use—to Schedule III, which is far less restrictive.





What this means:



-Not full federal legalization

-Lower tax burden for licensed cannabis businesses

-Expanded opportunities for medical research





The change marks a significant policy shift, easing regulations while stopping short of nationwide legalization.