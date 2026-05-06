U.S. Navy Destroyers USS Truxtun and USS Mason Repel Iranian Attack While Transiting Strait of Hormuz





Two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers have successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf after coming under sustained Iranian attack during their passage, according to defense officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.





The USS Truxtun and USS Mason, backed by Apache attack helicopters and supporting aircraft, faced a coordinated barrage of Iranian missiles, drones, and fast-attack boats during the transit.

Despite the intensity of the assault, neither warship was struck. U.S. military officials confirmed that all incoming threats were either intercepted or turned back before reaching the ships.



CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed the attack took place and said six Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboats were destroyed after firing on U.S. and commercial vessels attempting to cross the strait.





The transit was part of Project Freedom, an operation announced by President Trump aimed at escorting hundreds of merchant ships that have been stranded in the Persian Gulf following Iran’s closure of the strait. Two American-flagged commercial vessels also made the crossing successfully on the same day.





Iranian state media claimed a U.S. warship had been struck by missiles. U.S. Central Command categorically denied that claim.

Source: CBS News, U.S. Central Command