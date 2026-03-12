Breaking News : U.S. Navy No Longer Has Dedicated Minesweepers In The Persian Gulf After Retirement Of Avenger-class Ships





The United States Navy currently has no dedicated minesweeper vessels deployed in the Persian Gulf, following the retirement of its final Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships that had been stationed in Bahrain for decades.





According to recent reporting by CNN, the U.S. Navy decommissioned four Avenger-class minesweepers in September 2025, bringing an end to the long-standing presence of these specialized mine-clearing vessels in the region. The ships were later transported back to the United States in January 2026 for dismantling, only weeks before the latest escalation of tensions in the Middle East.





The Avenger-class ships had played a critical role in maintaining maritime security in the Persian Gulf, particularly in countering naval mines that could threaten commercial shipping routes and naval operations. Their removal means the U.S. Navy no longer maintains traditional, dedicated minesweeping platforms in the region.





The development has raised concerns among analysts as tensions rise with Iran, particularly over the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to global sea lanes and carries roughly one fifth of the world’s oil shipments, making it a critical artery for international energy markets.





While the U.S. Navy has shifted toward newer mine countermeasure technologies deployed from other platforms, the absence of dedicated minesweeper vessels in the Persian Gulf has prompted questions about how quickly the United States could respond if naval mines were deployed in the Strait of Hormuz during a crisis.





The Avenger-class minesweepers had been stationed in Bahrain for many years and were designed specifically to detect and neutralize sea mines, a persistent threat in the confined waters of the Persian Gulf.



Source: CNN