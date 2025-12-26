U.S. ORDERS CAMBODIA AND THAILAND TO CHILL AFTER BORDER FIGHTING BREAKS OUT AGAIN



The U.S. is now straight-up ordering Cambodia and Thailand to respect the peace deal they signed just 2 months ago after a new round of deadly border clashes exploded this December.





Sec. Marco Rubio called Cambodia’s PM Hun Manet to say “cut it out” and reminded him Trump wants peace, not chaos, in a region that’s already a power powder keg.





Rubio said the U.S. is ready to mediate again, but let’s be real, the last deal was already brokered by Washington and it’s falling apart faster than a cheap umbrella.





Since December 7, at least 86 people have died in gunfire and rocket attacks, with thousands fleeing their homes near the jungle border filled with disputed temples and colonial-era confusion.





That line between Cambodia and Thailand?



Still based on a French map from 1907 that no one agrees on, and that keeps triggering skirmishes that never really stay “minor.”



Here’s where the interests take place:





The U.S. sees Southeast Asia as a key chessboard in its global rivalry with China, and anything that destabilizes the region screws up supply chains, trade routes, and military logistics.





China’s been flexing hard across the region, locking in deals, building ports, and pushing soft power everywhere from Myanmar to Laos, while the U.S. is trying to hold onto allies like Thailand.





So when two countries on China’s doorstep start bombing each other despite a peace treaty Trump personally brokered in Malaysia, Washington worry about civilians but also about the losing control in the region.





This is the U.S. playing referee in a fight where history, symbolism, and power politics all get mixed into one giant mess.



And while the U.S. can help mediate, the truth is this won’t cool down unless both Cambodia and Thailand actually want it to and stick to it.



Source: Infobae