U.S. REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR LOBITO RAILWAY CORRIDOR



Zambia’s Finance and National Planning Minister, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, has announced that the Trump administration has reaffirmed U.S. support for the Lobito Railway Corridor—an infrastructure initiative originally launched under President Biden in 2019.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington D.C., Dr. Musokotwane has welcomed the continued U.S. commitment to the project.



The minister says the support underscores the original vision of establishing a regional infrastructure initiative with strong U.S. backing and tangible benefits for Africa.





Meanwhile, during the G20 Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable held in Washington, Dr. Musokotwane has highlighted the significant difficulties the country has faced in engaging with non-bondholder commercial

creditors.



Best Jere

Diamond TV