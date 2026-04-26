U.S. Reportedly Weighs Suspension of Spain from NATO Amid Rising Tensions



The United States is reportedly considering measures that could include suspending Spain’s membership in NATO, according to emerging reports citing internal policy discussions.





The move is linked to growing friction between Washington and several European allies over their stance during recent U.S. military operations involving Iran. Spain, in particular, declined to provide access to key military bases and airspace, citing adherence to international law and non-involvement in the conflict.





According to the report, U.S. officials have explored various responses toward allies perceived as uncooperative, with Spain becoming a focal point. However, analysts note that NATO’s founding framework does not include a clear mechanism for suspending or expelling member states, making such a move legally complex and politically sensitive.





Spanish leadership has downplayed the reports, emphasizing continued cooperation with allies within the bounds of international law, while broader tensions highlight ongoing divisions within the alliance over strategic priorities and military engagements.





The situation underscores increasing strain within NATO as member states navigate differing approaches to global conflicts and defense commitments.

Source: Militarnyi