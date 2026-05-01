U.s. Rushes 6,500 Tons Of Weapons To Israel In A Single Day



Two American cargo ships pulled into Haifa and Ashdod on Thursday carrying what can only be described as a massive war delivery 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment, all within a 24-hour window. That’s not a resupply. That’s an accelerated war effort.





The ships offloaded thousands of air and ground munitions, military trucks, and Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. Cargo aircraft were running simultaneously. Once unloaded, hundreds of trucks moved the equipment directly to IDF bases across the country.





This wasn’t improvised either. Israel’s Defense Procurement Directorate coordinated the entire operation with the IDF Planning Directorate and the ministry’s mission in Washington.





What makes this significant: it’s not a one-off. Since the Iran war began on February 28, Israel has received over 115,600 tons of U.S. military equipment through 403 airlifts and 10 sealifts. Thursday’s delivery alone represented a sharp spike in the pace.





Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram said the procurement operation “will continue and intensify in the coming weeks.”





The air and sea bridge, as Israel calls it, is now the central logistics artery of this conflict.



Source: Jerusalem Post, Middle East Monitor, VINnews, The Defense News