U.S. seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker in North Atlantic, captures second vessel in Caribbean





U.S. forces have seized a Russian‑flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic after a weeks‑long pursuit and captured a second sanctioned vessel in the Caribbean, officials said Wednesday, marking a major escalation in Washington’s enforcement of oil sanctions linked to Venezuela and broader geopolitical tensions.





The tanker, now named Marinera and formerly the Bella‑1, was intercepted between Scotland and Iceland following refusal to comply with a U.S. blockade and boarding attempts last month in the Caribbean.





The vessel was on a U.S. sanctions list for allegedly smuggling cargo tied to groups linked to Iran, and its crew had reflagged and repainted the ship with Russian identifiers in an apparent bid to evade capture.





U.S. European Command said the operation was executed under a warrant from a U.S. federal court and involved coordination between the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, the Coast Guard and military assets.





The move underscores Washington’s commitment to enforcing oil‑related sanctions “anywhere in the world,” according to Pentagon officials.





In a related action, U.S. forces also took control of a second oil tanker, M/T Sophia, in the Caribbean Sea. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the vessel had been either docked in Venezuela or en route to it and was likewise linked to sanctions violations.





Moscow has condemned the North Atlantic seizure as “illegal” and a breach of maritime law, with Russian officials decrying it as “piracy” and demanding the crew’s protection and repatriation. The incident coming amid heightened U.S. pressure on Venezuela’s oil sector could further strain U.S.‑Russia relations.





This developing situation is part of a broader U.S. campaign targeting oil shipments viewed as evading sanctions and destabilising regional and global markets.