U.S. State Department Approves $8.6 Billion In Military Sales To Middle Eastern Allies





The United States State Department has approved over $8.6 billion in foreign military sales to four Middle Eastern allies Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, and the UAE in a single announcement made on Friday, May 1.





The breakdown:



🇶🇦 Qatar — $4.01B in Patriot air and missile defense replenishment + $992.4M in Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS)





🇰🇼 Kuwait — $2.5B integrated battle command system



🇮🇱 Israel — $992.4M in APKWS



🇦🇪 UAE — $147.6M in APKWS





The principal contractor for APKWS sales to Qatar, Israel, and the UAE is BAE Systems. RTX and Lockheed Martin will manage components of the Qatari and Kuwaiti deals, with Northrop Grumman also involved in the Kuwait contract.





The announcement comes as the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remains in effect, now entering its fourth week with Gulf states actively replenishing and upgrading air and missile defense capabilities.





📌 Source: Reuters / TRT World May 1, 2026



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