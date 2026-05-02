U.S. to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany amid political tensions



The United States has announced plans to withdraw approximately 5,000 troops from Germany by next year, signaling a notable shift in its military posture in Europe.





The move follows earlier threats by Donald Trump, who has expressed frustration toward NATO allies and growing dissatisfaction with Germany’s stance on international security issues.





Tensions have escalated with Friedrich Merz, after criticism from Berlin regarding U.S. policy on the Iran conflict, further straining transatlantic relations.





The decision raises questions over alliance cohesion, as Germany remains a key NATO member and a central hub for U.S. military operations in Europe.





Analysts warn the withdrawal could reshape strategic balance in the region — and test the durability of long-standing defense partnerships.