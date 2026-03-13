U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Signals Imminent Navy Escorts Through Strait of Hormuz





In a clear statement amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the U.S. Navy stands ready to ensure safe passage for vessels through the vital Strait of Hormuz.





Bessent told Sky News: “It is my belief that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy — and perhaps with an international coalition — will be escorting vessels through.”.





He emphasized extensive prior preparation, noting the administration has conducted scenario analysis for months leading into the war. Bessent described Iran’s military position as severely weakened: “We have complete control of the skies and are degrading their… they have no air force. The Navy is sunk — literally and figuratively — and the munitions factories, their rebuilding capabilities for the missiles… they’re completely degraded.”





He added: “So as soon as it is possible for safe passage — to ensure safe passage — we will do it.”





The remarks underscore a firm U.S. commitment to protect global energy flows through the critical chokepoint, where roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil transits, while avoiding immediate escalation until conditions allow secure operations.

No escorts are underway yet, according to defense officials, but the plan reflects months of contingency work by the Trump administration.