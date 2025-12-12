BREAKING: U.S. UNSEALS INDICTMENT ON RUSSIAN HACKERS HITTING CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE





Russian military hackers from a group called CyberArmyofRussia_Reborn (CARR) just got charged for cyber sabotage in the U.S., hitting a Missouri airport, water systems in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, and a meatpacking plant in California.





Victoria Eduardovna Dubranova (aka “Vika” from Ukraine) and an unnamed Russian “Cyber_1ce_Killer” were part of a crew advancing Putin’s agenda.



They used internet attacks to flood systems and break into controls between 2022 and 2024.





One Texas water hack dumped 200,000 gallons; another’s ammonia leak evacuated a Cali plant, spoiling 2,000 lbs of meat and racking up $5K+ in damages.



They also messed with oil rigs, landfills, and even election sites.





Pic’s Dubranova herself, straight from the shadows of this op.



This indictment cranks up U.S.-Russia tensions, exposing how GRU cyber ops aren’t just spying, they’re sabotaging everyday life, from water safety to food supply chains.





It’s a warning about weak infrastructure and the growing threat of governments-backed cyber attacks.



This could spark tougher sanctions or retaliatory hacks, all while highlighting the risks of state-backed cyber gangs in an increasingly digital world.



Source: Courthouse News PDF, @michaeldweiss