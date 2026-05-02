U.S. warns Europe of arms delays as Iran war drains stockpiles



The United States has warned several European allies to expect significant delays in weapons deliveries as the ongoing war with Iran continues to deplete its military stockpiles.





Countries including the UK, Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia have been informed that previously agreed arms shipments may take longer than expected, as Washington redirects weapons and ammunition to sustain its operations in the Middle East.





The delays highlight growing pressure on U.S. defense capacity, with multiple commitments stretching resources and production capabilities.





Estimated cost of losses:



The conflict is already costing the U.S. economy and military an estimated $200–$300 billion, factoring in weapons expenditures, operational costs, and supply chain disruptions. The longer the war continues, the higher these costs are expected to climb.





European nations, heavily reliant on U.S. military supplies, now face increasing uncertainty in their own defense planning. Some are beginning to consider alternative suppliers or boosting domestic production as confidence in timely U.S. deliveries weakens.





The situation signals a broader shift in global military dynamics, as prolonged conflict forces even the world’s largest military power to stretch and reprioritize its resources.



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