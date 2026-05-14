UAE adviser says political solution remains priority in Iran tensions

A senior adviser to the United Arab Emirates president said on Thursday the UAE remained committed to a political and negotiated path in dealing with regional tensions involving Iran.

“We did not seek this war, and we worked sincerely to avoid it,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said in a post on X as the world followed US President Donald Trump’s visit to China.

Gargash said relations between Arab states and Iran in the Persian Gulf could not be built on confrontation and conflict, while stressing that the UAE would defend its sovereignty “with strength, efficiency and steadfastness.”

He said the UAE’s priority remained political solutions, which he described as the path to peace, stability and prosperity.