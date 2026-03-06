BREAKING: UAE billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor unleashes a BLISTERING viral attack on Trump for starting another disastrous Middle East war: “Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with Iran?”





“And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision?” he continued in his X post. “Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself!”





Middle East Eye describes Al Habtoor as “one of the UAE’s top businessmen.” Clearly, he’s terrified of this expanding war dragging the entire region into chaos.





“The peoples of this region have the right to ask as well: Was this your decision alone? Or did it come as a result of pressures from #Netanyahu and his government? ” he asked.





The answer, of course, is that this conflict serves only Israel’s interests. They have long wanted this war with Iran and Marco Rubio admitted that the Trump administration attacked because they thought Israel was going to attack and were afraid of retaliation against American forces.





“You have placed the countries of the #GulfCooperationCouncil and the Arab countries at the heart of a danger they did not choose,” Al Habtoor continued. “Thank God, we are strong and capable of defending ourselves, and we have armies and defenses that protect our homelands, but the question remains: Who gave you permission to turn our region into a battlefield?





“For before the ink has dried on the #BoardOfPeace initiative that you announced in the name of peace and stability, we find ourselves facing a military escalation that endangers the entire region. So where did those initiatives go? And what is the fate of the commitments made in the name of peace?”





“Most of the funding proposed in those initiatives came from the countries of the region themselves, and from Arab Gulf countries that contributed billions of dollars on the basis of supporting stability and development. And these countries have the right to ask today: Where did this money go? And are we funding peace initiatives or funding a war that exposes us to danger?” he continued.





“More dangerous than that, your decision does not threaten only the peoples of the region, but also reaches the American people whom you promised peace and prosperity. And here they are today, finding themselves in a war funded from their money and taxes, with costs ranging, according to the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), between 40-65 billion dollars for direct military operations, and could reach 210 billion dollars including economic impacts and indirect losses if it lasts four to five weeks, not to mention the sacrifice of Americans themselves in a war in which they have neither camel nor she-camel.”





“You have even broken your promises not to get involved in wars and to focus only on America and put it at the top of your priorities, as you ordered foreign military interventions during your second term that included seven countries: Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria, Syria, Iran, and Venezuela, in addition to naval operations in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific Ocean. You directed more than 658 foreign airstrikes in your first year in office, which equals the total strikes in Biden’s entire term, for which you directed your arrows of criticism for involving the United States in foreign wars.”





“Your Excellency the President, these numbers have severely reflected on your approval ratings among Americans, which have declined since your inauguration for the second term, by about 9% in just 400 days.”





“These numbers say something clear: Even within #TheUnitedStates, there is growing concern about being dragged into a new war, and about exposing the lives of Americans, their economy, and their future to unnecessary risks.”





“True leadership is not measured by war decisions, but by wisdom, respect for others, and pushing toward achieving peace. And if these initiatives were launched in the name of peace, then we have the right today to demand full transparency and clear accountability,” Al Habtoor concluded, tagging Donald Trump’s X account.





The billionaire is clearly throwing everything that he can think of at this catastrophe in the hopes of convincing Trump to back off. But he’s absolutely right on all of his points. Trump has now unilaterally plunged the Middle East into blood-soaked chaos, his approval rate is cratering, and the United States stands to gain nothing from this war. This will go down as possibly the worst decision ever made by an American president.