UAE Launches Bold Strikes Deep Inside Iran, Hits Back Hard Against Mullah Aggression



Fox News confirms what America’s allies are doing while others talk: UAE forces have been carrying out direct military strikes inside Iran for several days, going on the offensive against the Islamic Republic.





John Roberts reported on Bret Baier’s sources that Emirati troops, using advanced Western jets, are striking back after Iran unleashed dozens of missiles and drones on UAE targets—part of a barrage exceeding 2,800 projectiles fired at the Gulf state.





This marks a major escalation from defense to offense. The UAE, long a target of Tehran’s proxies and rockets, is no longer just intercepting threats. They’re taking the fight to the enemy.





It lines up with Wall Street Journal reporting on earlier covert UAE hits, including a precision strike on Iran’s Lavan Island oil refinery in April that crippled production for months.





While a fragile ceasefire holds after U.S. and Israeli actions neutered Iran’s nuclear ambitions and disrupted the Strait of Hormuz chaos, the mullahs keep testing limits. America’s quiet support for capable partners like the UAE sends a clear message: aggression against civilized Gulf states will not go unanswered.



Iran’s regime is learning the hard way—its neighbors have had enough.