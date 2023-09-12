UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria, resumes flights

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted a year-long visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers.

The restriction placed last October was lifted following negotiations between Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and UAE leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

President Tinubu’s spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale says following the agreement, Emirates and Etihad airlines are to resume Nigeria flight operations immediately.

The UAE had banned the issuance of visas to Nigerians following several diplomatic squabbles between the two countries.

Flights between both countries were stopped last year after Dubai’s Emirates airline suspended its operations in Nigeria citing trapped