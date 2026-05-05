UAE president says country will respond with strength to threats

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the country would respond with strength to threats to its sovereignty and security while praising the armed forces’ response to Iranian attacks.

“This year’s anniversary is a particularly proud occasion, given the decisive role played by the UAE’s armed forces in responding to the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” state news agency WAM quoted him as saying in a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the unification of the country’s armed forces.

He said the UAE had pursued prosperity since its founding while “responding with decisiveness and strength to any threat to its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people and residents.”

“The UAE, through the strength of its armed forces, the cohesion of its society, and the resilience of its development model, remains able to deter any aggression, confront any threat, and continue its journey of progress,” he added.