UAE says Iran cannot be trusted on Hormuz after attacks on neighbors

A senior adviser to the UAE president said no unilateral arrangement by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz could be trusted after what he described as Tehran’s “treacherous aggression” against its neighbors.

Anwar Gargash said on X that the ongoing debate over Hormuz must be grounded in collective international will and international law, rather than Iranian control or guarantees.

“In the ongoing discussion about the Strait of Hormuz, the collective international will and provisions of international law emerge as the primary guarantor of freedom of navigation through this vital passage,” Gargash said.

His remarks come as regional governments push back against Iran’s efforts to shape new rules for the strategic waterway, where shipping has been disrupted throughout the war.