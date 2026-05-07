UAE ships oil through Hormuz on hidden tankers amid Iran war – Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has moved several crude oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with tracking systems switched off in an effort to continue exports during the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing industry sources and shipping data.

Reuters said at least four tankers carrying about 6 million barrels of Upper Zakum and Das crude left terminals in April despite heightened risks in the waterway.

The report said the vessels sailed with automatic identification system transponders turned off to reduce the chance of detection by Iranian forces.

Some cargoes were transferred to other ships outside the strait before heading to refineries in Malaysia and South Korea, while others were unloaded into storage facilities in Oman, Reuters reported.

The UAE’s ADNOC declined to comment, according to Reuters.

The report said the shipments represented only a fraction of the UAE’s normal exports before the war, but highlighted efforts by Persian Gulf producers and buyers to keep oil flowing despite tensions.